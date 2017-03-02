Home Depot hiring 1,350 in Cleveland

The Home Depot (Photo: USA Today)

CLEVELAND - The Home Depot will hire 1,350 associates in the Cleveland area, the company announced Thursday.

The hirings will be part of 80,000 nationwide jobs added to Home Depot stores to accommodate the spring season, which is the brand's busiest time of year.

The company is looking to fill a variety of roles, from cashiers to operations in permanent, part-time and seasonal positions. Available positions will vary by store.

