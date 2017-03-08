Hopkins Airport experiencing delays, diverting flights, due to high wind conditions

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Wednesday's high winds are causing havoc all over Northeastern Ohio, and making flight operations difficult at Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport.

Several flights have been either delayed or canceled. Other flights have been diverted from Cleveland to either Akron-Canton Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, or Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

You can get an updated flight status at Hopkins by clicking here.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport.

© 2017 WKYC-TV