Hopkins Airport experiencing delays, diverting flights, due to high wind conditions

WKYC 6:19 PM. EST March 08, 2017

CLEVELAND - Wednesday's high winds are causing havoc all over Northeastern Ohio, and making flight operations difficult at Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport.

Several flights have been either delayed or canceled. Other flights have been diverted from Cleveland to either Akron-Canton Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, or Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. 

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines before heading to the airport. 

