Horse that fell in Flats may return to work within a month; APL investigating

CLEVELAND - Shamrock Carriages allowed a WKYC Channel 3 News crew to go inside their stables on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland on Monday.

It came after their horse, Fredo, fell on a steep hill in the Flats Saturday night.

The horse appeared to suffer scratches on its back and legs.

Dan Stutzman, who works for Shamrock, said Fredo has been given painkillers and could be back in service as soon as Friday.

As for his employer, it could be a tipping point.

In 2014, a Shamrock horse slipped and fell on a metal plate outside Channel 3’s studios.

Then last year, a viewer took a picture of a tethered horse outside the company’s stables and alleged neglect.

Stutzman said the company took the route down the hill Saturday at the request of a customer.

In all cases, Shamrock maintained their horses were never hurt, while their reputation was, by actions they claim were taken out of context.

Stutzman said Fredo, who is 9, arrived from Amish Country about a year and a half ago and has never fallen.

He said that the horse worked about 4 to 5 hours prior to the accident and took breaks anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes between jobs.

He believes the brakes may not have been properly engaged on Fredo’s carriage during the descent.

“We went down that hill with the other horse and the other carriage earlier in the day and we didn’t have any problems,” he said.

In the meantime, countless people are outraged, with some calling on the City of Cleveland to follow the lead of other cities and ban carriage rides.

A petition on change.org currently has about 16,000 signatures.

Police say no citations were issued Saturday, though the local chapter of the Animal Protective League launched an investigation.

A city spokesman said they are aware of the signatures but have yet to receive them.

Monday evening, the Cleveland Police Department released the following statement: "The Cleveland Division of Police Bureau of Traffic, Mounted Unit is reviewing information relative to an animal incident which occurred on the evening of July 15, 2017. This matter remains under investigation. ”

© 2017 WKYC-TV