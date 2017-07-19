How to donate to the family who lost their 8-year-old in a fire

Photo Courtesy: Jose and Anais Alvarado

CLEVELAND - An 8-year-old boy was killed in a house fire in the city's Old Brooklyn neighborhood July 17.

Marius Cruz was in a top floor bedroom when the fire occurred. His older brother was able to escape the house, though he suffered a broken arm while jumping from a window into a neighbor's arms.

The neighbor then ran to the rear of the house, where he moved a mattress to help the boys' mother who was climbing from a window. She suffered burns to her arms and face.

Marius did not survive.

That same day, the family learned the boy's grandmother passed away from cancer in Florida.

Not only did the family lose two of its own, it lost everything in the fire.

Viewers have asked how they can help.

GoFundMe has confirmed this account for the family.

© 2017 WKYC-TV