How to spot Cleveland in new ‘Fate of the Furious' trailer

(Photo: Universal / 'Fate of the Furious') (Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

CLEVELAND -- The same streets that erupted in explosive action for 2012’s The Avengers are back in the global spotlight.

Universal has released its second trailer for the upcoming Fate of the Furious sequel -- and portions of the featured fiery footage were filmed right here in Cleveland.

In the newly released preview, you can catch glimpses of downtown Cleveland as it doubles for New York City.

Here’s a minute-by-minute breakdown of when you can see Cleveland in the trailer:

:056 -- :057

Prospect Ave. near E. 2nd.

1:00 – 1:02

Officer on motorcycle passes under JACK Cleveland Casino’s walkway bridge.

1:06 – 1:18

Cars crash down at 1110 Prospect Avenue from the Halle building’s garage.

1:19 – 1:20

Action sequence on Superior at E. 9th.

2:49

St. Clair Avenue at E. 6th.

These shots in Cleveland were done last summer.

Fate of the Furious, which marks the eighth film in the Fast and the Furious franchise, hits theaters nationwide on Friday, April 14.

