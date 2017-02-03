Hundreds of protesters rally against Trump travel order

(Photo: Chris Kunz, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Hundreds of people gathered in Cleveland to protest President Donald Trump's order that temporarily banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.



Protesters began their demonstration about 4 p.m. Friday at Cleveland's Market Square on the west side of the city and marched several blocks before ending up downtown later in the evening. The march was organized via a Facebook post and wasn't tied to a specific organization.



Many of the marchers carried signs bearing messages including "protect our refugees" and chanting "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" as they made their way along Cleveland streets



Police said there were no immediate reports of any arrests.



A federal judge in Washington state issued an order Friday temporarily halting the ban.

WKYC followed the protesters from Ohio City across the Detroit-Superior Bridge via Facebook Live. You can watch the march below:

