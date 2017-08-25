LIVE | Cleveland Hopkins Airport adds massive welcome for travelers

(Photo: Pat Halsey, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Travelers landing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are in store for a big welcome.

Destination Cleveland has added its fifth “Cleveland” script sign at the airport just outside of baggage claim 1.

It says "Greetings from Cleveland."

We're streaming live video of the sign's unveiling in the player above (app users WATCH HERE).

The permanent sign features a large script logo with the goal of offering “a positive, tangible experience with the Cleveland brand.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV