Inaugural Relay for Life held at Cleveland's Public Square

CLEVELAND - No matter who you are, cancer has impacted us all in some way.

On Friday, hundreds united in downtown Cleveland in an effort to fight the disease.



The American Cancer Society held its first Relay For Life on Public Square.

The event is not only a fundraiser, but also a time for to remember loved ones lost and honor those who are surviving.

"It's just great positivity for the people who have either are cancer survivors or either know cancer survivors. It's a great support system. It's just good positive energy to be around people like this," said event participant Ashley Tokic.

The best news: Friday's event exceeded its $45,000 goal.

