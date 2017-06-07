Income tax increase hard at work in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Your levy money is hard at work.

New buildings, expanded initiatives and better protection for the people of Cleveland are all in the works thanks to the passing of Issue 32.

The most recent use of tax dollars came in the form of new city shelter and it’s been a long time coming.

"Due to a lot of things, a lot having to do with the economy, it wasn't able to all come together," Ed Jamison, chief animal control officer, said.

Years after the vision, it’s finally coming to fruition, taking care of animals who need shelter and a forever family.

"After we make sure the streets are safe and that the public is safe, that's the next most important thing,” Jamison said.

The dogs will move into their seven-million-dollar home in about 14 months.

“We've had good success out of the old building that we're in, so a building like this that we're able to move animals through much better, they won't degrade like they do just because of the building,” Jamison said.

Mayor Frank Jackson said Issue 32 has also helped them demolish the first of 500 abandoned homes in the city, part of the Safe Route Home program.

"All abandoned properties up to 500 feet from a school are condemned and ready to go,” Mayor Jackson said.

The price tag for that initiative is a hefty five million dollars, again, made possible by voting “yes.”

That only scratches the surface, in November voters agreed to increase income taxes by .5 percent, which in turn means residents will also see more uniforms on the street.

"It also allowed us to bring on additional police officers, bring on an additional fire company, we'll hire additional people recreational activity," Mayor Jackson said.

"This a demonstration of us keeping our commitment to them that they will see something better as a result,” Mayor Jackson said.

© 2017 WKYC-TV