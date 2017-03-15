Inmate captured after escaping transport van in Cleveland

CLEVELAND -- An inmate who escaped from a private transport vehicle in Cleveland has been captured in Pennsylvania.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that Wesley Massey of Meadville, Pa., stole a rental car from the airport around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Massey was stopped across the state line, but allegedly sped off moments later at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-90.

Police in Albion, Pa., used stops sticks to end the chase and Massey was taken into custody in the parking lot of a bank.

He is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on numerous charges.

