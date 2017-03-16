Inmate escapes at Cleveland Hopkins Airport car rental facility

Wesley Massey (Photo: Erie County Department of Corrections)

CLEVELAND - An inmate escaped at a rental car facility at Cleveland Hopkins Airport after reportedly being left unattended late Wednesday.

According to police reports, Wesley Massey, 36, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, reportedly escaped while traveling with a man who works with a private prison transportation company. Massey was wanted on at least one bench warrant after Conneaut Lake Regional Police in Pennsylvania reported he fled before sentencing after facing several theft and fraud charges. Police said Massey was accused of making more than $40,000 in purchases on a company credit card.

Authorities said he was being transported from Florida to Cleveland, and was then to be transported by vehicle to his final destination.

The man working with the prison transportation company reported he was at an Enterprise counter inside the car rental facility at the airport when Massey asked to use the restroom. The man said he left Massey unattended for a couple of minutes to return to the counter. When he went to check on Massey, he wasn’t in the restroom.

Reports stated Massey left the facility and immediately went to the employee parking lot adjacent to the rental car facility, and stole a grey 2013 Volkswagen Passat. Hertz managers at the car rental facility tell WKYC Channel 3 News that the stolen vehicle belonged to an employee who reportedly left the vehicle running before preparing to leave for the night.

The man transporting the inmate told officials that Massey was handcuffed with shackles attached to his waist.

Massey fled in the car, but was later stopped by Pennsylvania police. Police said he ignored verbal commands from officers and fled once again. Officers reported Massey was speeding on I-90 in Pennsylvania, hitting about 100 mph. Massey was eventually stopped by spike strips in Girard County. He is now facing additional charges including fleeing and eluding police and receiving stolen property.

He was booked into Erie County Prison.

