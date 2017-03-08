Intense blaze burns Cleveland warehouse as wind creates challenge for firefighters

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- The night sky was flickering with flames as a warehouse caught fire in the 2900 block of Broadway Avenue early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the strong winds had knocked over a metal pole, which struck a power line and sparked the fire.

Firefighters also had to deal with windy conditions while battling the blaze. At one point, debris had flown across the street temporarily triggering a brush fire.

