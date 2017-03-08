Intense blaze burns Cleveland warehouse as wind creates challenge for firefighters

CLEVELAND -- The night sky was flickering with flames as a warehouse caught fire in the 2900 block of Broadway Avenue early Thursday morning.
Authorities say the strong winds had knocked over a metal pole, which struck a power line and sparked the fire.
Firefighters also had to deal with windy conditions while battling the blaze. At one point, debris had flown across the street temporarily triggering a brush fire.
See photos from the scene:
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs