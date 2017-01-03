Is the RTA headed for a major budget crisis?

CLEVELAND - The new year is not looking so bright for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority.

Three new and unexpected factors could run it into debt.

WKYC Channel 3 has learned that the cash-strapped agency is now in the midst of an internal investigation involving possible health care fraud.

The FBI neither confirms nor denies its involvement, yet the RTA released a statement.

“We identified some issues of concern, and we are investigating,” it read in part. “Without providing specific details, what we can tell you is, we found it, we stopped it and we contacted and are working with the appropriate authorities.”

But that is not all.

Last week, Channel 3 News uncovered how the RTA also owes the government $12 million because of an agreement it allegedly breached.

The money had been given by the Federal Transit Administration as a grant, with the understanding that Public Square would reopen Superior Avenue to buses. So far, it remains closed.

The RTA would like the city to pay the FTA, but on Friday, the mayor refused to say whether it would help.

“We’re not, I’m not, going to make a statement ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in regards to that,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said. “We’re not at that point.”

In the meantime, some riders fear it could lead to another fare hike.

“Write to your congressman, you know, write to your councilman,” passenger Maureen Lacey said.

It all comes as the agency braces to lose Medicaid sales tax in July, which it relies on heavily. Should the agency then fail to balance its budget by the end of 2017, even more problems could ensue.