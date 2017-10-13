Is there a Brewery Overload in CLE?

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The 9th Annual Cleveland Beer Week kicks off Friday in Northeast Ohio. But with all of the breweries popping up in the CLE, is it becoming too much for customers to choose a location?

From the eastside to the Westside You don’t have to go far in the land to find a hoppin' brewery.

Sometimes there’s a sign pointing you in the right direction. Other times its simply by word of mouth.

"They’ve done an incredible job the foods great the beer is outstanding they’ve been amazing every time I come here, said Jason Rohul a customer at Saucy Brew Works.

Saucy Brew Works just opened in July and is already the talk of town, but with dozens of other breweries less than a mile a way, Brew Master Eric Anderson tells us having a certain niche is at the upmost importance.

"Our technology is pretty insane with a fully stocked lab, said Anderson.

Some beer lovers described the brewery scene on the rise… and not a beer overload!

"It’s a draw come to west 25 because you can just walk around and find all these great brewers here."

And with 14 different craft beers on tap, Eric says they’re here to stay."There’s always room for good beer. When’s the last time a brewery making good beer closed? Never!"

Not to mention Cleveland Beer Week benefits the Malone scholarship fund.

© 2017 WKYC-TV