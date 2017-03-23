Jeff Johnson filing 8,300 signatures in Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND -- Two months after announcing his candidacy, Councilman Jeff Johnson is making his next move in his fight to become Cleveland’s next mayor.

Johnson is expected to file his nominating petitions with more than 8,300 voter signatures at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Thursday afternoon so his name can be added to the Sept. 12 primary ballot.

June 29 is the deadline for all candidates to file their nominating petitions.

His campaign, which has been dubbed “Neighborhoods First!” features six areas of focus: Jobs, crime and violence, education, health, housing and quality of life.

Johnson is hosting a meet-and-greet- event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Massimo da Milano at 1400 West 25th Street.

Johnson, who is serving his eighth year as a councilman, announced his mayoral campaign on Jan. 17.

