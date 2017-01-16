Jeff Johnson will run for Mayor of Cleveland

Jeff Johnson (Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Councilman Jeff Johnson will formally announce his candidacy for Mayor of Cleveland at a press conference on Tuesday.

Johnson, who represents Cleveland's 10th Ward, has been a Councilman since 2009. He has also served in the Ohio Senate and as a Special Assistant and Director of Community Relations for then-Cleveland Mayor Jane Campbell from 2002-2006.

He confirmed his intention to run for Mayor of Cleveland to WKYC Channel 3's Russ Mitchell on Monday evening:

Cleveland city councilman @Votejeffjohnson tells @wkyc it's official...he's running for mayor. More on Channel 3 news at 11. — Russ Mitchell (@RussWKYC) January 17, 2017

Monday night on Facebook, Johnson wrote the following: I am running for Mayor of Cleveland. I know I will not have the support of everyone but I will spend the next 8 months working hard to gain the support of the majority of voters by focusing on where Cleveland is today and where I believe we have to be tomorrow. I'm going to win or lose based on whether the citizens of Cleveland feel their lives within the city and their situations have improved over the last 11 years. Whether City Hall has cared about them and supported them - or forgotten them. I ask for the help and support of my Facebook friends and others in the community. Let's get started....

Johnson added in his media release on Monday that "Neighborhoods matter. For too long, City Hall has ignored our great neighborhood and focused on the rich and powerful."

He was convicted on federal corruption charges in 1998 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Johnson's formal announcement is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Current Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has yet to announce if he will seek another term.

