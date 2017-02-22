Jim Brown to host forum to reduce youth violence in CLE

Legendary Cleveland Browns icon Jim Brown will host a community engagement strategy to impact and reduce youth violence on Thursday in Cleveland.

Brown will be joined by local pastors at Mt. Sinai Ministries on Woodland Avenue at 1:30 p.m.

Brown initially met with pastors in July, 2016, to have conversations with several members of local gangs to reduce the violence among our youth in Cleveland.

Since Sunday, five teenagers have been shot in the city. 17-year-old Devin Price lost his life on Sunday at a shooting at AJ Rickoff Elementary School.

According to Brown, “I want to make a difference in the lives of those who want to make a change, by empowering them to become change agents in the community.

For nearly 30 years, Brown has worked to try to help individuals be 'change agents' with his Amer-I-Can program.

(© 2017 WKYC)