John Webster, legendary Cleveland radio personality, dies at 74

(Photo: WTAM 1100)

Radio Hall of Famer John Webster, who became a beloved figure during his decades of work in Cleveland, has died, WTAM 1100 announced this afternoon.

According to his stepson, Hurricane Irma is partially to blame for Webster's death: Jason Fox told WTAM Webster had been resting in his Central Florida home following hip surgery. When the hurricane hit, Webster lost power for a week, apparently causing his health to deteriorate.

"I think, just like all these people they were finding in these nursing homes without electricity and without air conditioning, it really puts a strain on the elderly," Fox said. "I think that was the final straw for John."

Webster is perhaps best known for his time at Magic 105.7, forming a popular morning show trio with John Lanigan and Jimmy Malone. He later joined Bill Wills and the late Casey Coleman at WTAM, where his "Webster's World" segment became a local hit.

Webster, an Illinois native, also enjoyed stints in Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, and New York. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

© 2017 WKYC-TV