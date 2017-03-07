WKYC
Judge approves Cleveland Police's new mentally ill policy

Cleveland Police establishes mentally ill policy

March 07, 2017

A Federal judge has approved the Cleveland Police Department's new policies on dealing with those with mental illness.

Under the new policy, police will establish a crisis intervention team that is made up of specially trained officers. Those on the team can refer someone having a mental health or substance abuse crisis to a hospital or treatment center.

The goal, the court says, is to get them help instead of putting them in jail.

The policy is one of the provisions in the consent decree between Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice.

