Kids can ride for free on the Greater Cleveland RTA this summer

WKYC 10:21 AM. EDT June 29, 2017

CLEVELAND - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is offering a promotion for families this summer.

With the "Go RTA" program, up to three kids 12-years-old and younger can ride the RTA for free if they're accompanied by an adult paying the full fare.

“RTA is connecting the dots this summer and making it cheaper and easier for those who want to see the sites, tour local destinations and just be on vacation without ever leaving town,” RTA CEO and General Manager Joe Calabrese said on the organization's website

The deal runs until August 6. 

