Kids in car as driver leads troopers on Cleveland chase

July 4, 2017: A woman was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase with two children inside the car. It started when authorities tried to pull the car over for speeding, which sparked a 10-minute chase.

CLEVELAND -- A woman was arrested after leading state troopers on a chase with two children inside the car.

It started when authorities tried to pull the car over for speeding, which sparked a 10-minute chase.

The situation ended near W. 59th and Denison in Cleveland.

That’s when troopers noticed children were inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody.

The children’s father was called to pick them up.

