KISS co-founder Gene Simmons at Wizard World Comic Con

Gene Simmons (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

KISS co-founder and comic-book fanatic Gene Simmons brought his two worlds together at the Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland.

He was at Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday and held a concert Saturday night at the Agora Theatre. The concert was billed as "An Evening with Gene Simmons and his Band," according to a press release.

On Sunday, he again appeared at Wizard World Comic Con and signed autographs and posed for photos. Later Sunday afternoon, he held a free panel discussion eliciting questions from the audience.

Simmons will appear at five Wizard World conventions this year, including Cleveland, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Chicago and Austin, Texas. according to the press release.

Wizard World Comic Con in Cleveland





