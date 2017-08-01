Lakeside Ave. to be resurfaced, traffic reduced to one way starting Thursday

(Photo: Ohio Dept. of Transportation)

Crews will begin resurfacing Lakeside Ave. in Cleveland Thursday, August 3, causing some traffic restrictions in the area.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Transportation, starting Thursday Lakeside Ave. will be westbound only between 9th St. and 26th St. as work starts on phase 1 of the project. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to St. Clair Ave. for the time being.

Phase 2 will see the southern portion of the road be resurfaced at a later date. The entire project is expected to be completed in October.

