Last-minute changes mark Public Square 'reopening'

CLEVELAND - Chris Stocking is with Clevelanders for Public Transit, a grassroots group which has fought to reopen Superior Avenue to buses through Public Square.

On one hand, he is happy to finally be seeing that happen Monday. On the other, it is not happening quite the way he had hoped.

“We’d like to see it how it was designed to be used,” Stocking said. “We should’ve just opened it how it was planned to open.”

The square that was set to reopen after the Republican National Convention is not the square that will be opening next week.

In recent days, concrete walls were added to reduce bus lanes down from four to two.

A new crosswalk went in, which wasn’t ADA-compliant, requiring new temporary ramps.

Cyclists were also surprised to find their lanes painted over and “bike only” signs removed.

Jacob VanSickle of Bike Cleveland called that “counterproductive.”

“Superior Avenue was identified as a priority bike route through downtown in the 2014 Bike Facility Implementation Plan and the 2007 Bikeway Master Plan,” he said. “This is a crucial connection in having a connected bike network in downtown Cleveland.”

It comes as the RTA faced a Tuesday deadline to repay $12 million to the federal government should Superior stay closed.

On Friday both the RTA and City of Cleveland refused WKYC’s request for an on-camera interview to talk about the changes.

(© 2017 WKYC)