List | Cleveland Mardi Gras 2017

It's time to break out the beads and don festive masks for this years Mardi Gras celebration.
In honor of the holiday, we highlighted some of the soirees and parties thriving throughout Cleveland so you can make Tuesday a little fatter.
Fasching at Hofbrauhaus Cleveland
Guests can celebrate Mardi Gras the Bavarian way with food, beads, live entertainment and Hofbrauhaus' signature brews. Gather your friends and jump on a table as you dance the night away. The celebration starts at 11 a.m.
1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland
House of Blues Mardi Gras Party
House of Blues is celebrating Mardi Gras through the week with daily food and drink specials. Live music starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
The Bourbon Street Barrel Room
It'll be hard to tell a difference from Cleveland and New Orleans when you walk into The Bourbon Street Barrel Room. This New Orleans-style restaurant is offering up Creole-and Cajun-style cuisine along with New Orleans inspired cocktails.
2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland
Mardi Gras at Merwin's Wharf
It's time to get your grub on at Merwin's Wharf. The restaurant will be offering not-so-typical Cleveland food including catfish, okra and alligator this Fat Tuesday. While you indulge in these delicacies, Blues Chronicles will keep you moving with live music. Doors open at 5 p.m.
1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland
SoHo's Annual Mardi Gras
Southern Hospitality is alive and well at Cleveland's SoHo. The food and drink mixed with music from Revolution Brass Band will make you feel like you're down in New Orleans as the restaurant hosts its annual party. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
1889 W. 25th St., Cleveland
