List | Cleveland Mardi Gras 2017

It's time to break out the beads and don festive masks for this years Mardi Gras celebration.

In honor of the holiday, we highlighted some of the soirees and parties thriving throughout Cleveland so you can make Tuesday a little fatter.

Fasching at Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

Guests can celebrate Mardi Gras the Bavarian way with food, beads, live entertainment and Hofbrauhaus' signature brews. Gather your friends and jump on a table as you dance the night away. The celebration starts at 11 a.m.

1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

House of Blues Mardi Gras Party

House of Blues is celebrating Mardi Gras through the week with daily food and drink specials. Live music starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

The Bourbon Street Barrel Room

It'll be hard to tell a difference from Cleveland and New Orleans when you walk into The Bourbon Street Barrel Room. This New Orleans-style restaurant is offering up Creole-and Cajun-style cuisine along with New Orleans inspired cocktails.

2393 Professor Ave., Cleveland

Mardi Gras at Merwin's Wharf

It's time to get your grub on at Merwin's Wharf. The restaurant will be offering not-so-typical Cleveland food including catfish, okra and alligator this Fat Tuesday. While you indulge in these delicacies, Blues Chronicles will keep you moving with live music. Doors open at 5 p.m.

1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland

SoHo's Annual Mardi Gras

Southern Hospitality is alive and well at Cleveland's SoHo. The food and drink mixed with music from Revolution Brass Band will make you feel like you're down in New Orleans as the restaurant hosts its annual party. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1889 W. 25th St., Cleveland

