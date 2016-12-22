LIST | New Year's Eve parties in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - If you're still looking for a place to welcome the new year, look no further.
Destination Cleveland has created a list of New Year's Eve celebrations around the city for those looking to (hopefully) celebrate after an Ohio State Buckeyes win.
Check out the list and get ready to pop the champagne:
- Pickwick and Frolic, 2035 E. 4th St.: Options include dinner, a comedy show and gala.
- Windows on the River, 2000 Sycamore: Called "The Best NYE Party in CLE," this party includes three rooms of entertainment, including an open bar, hors d'ouvres, a photobooth and a midnight toast. This party entails a wait list.
- Aloft, 1091 W. 10th St.: Lago's Annual New Year's Eve Fire and Ice Soiree is a tuxedo and gown event that includes a DJ, open bar and decadent food.
- The 9, 2017 E. 9th St.: The 9 is holding a Masquerade Ball offering food and beverage, as well as a DJ and champagne toast. An overnight stay at the hotel is also available.
- Society Lounge, 2063 E. 4th St.: Indulge in a full caviar bar, seafood tower and champagne with Phil Turk as your entertainer and host for the night.
- The Nautica, 1153 Main Ave.: Sail into 2017 on The Nautica's New Year's Eve Cruise. Enjoy dinner, dancing and drinks on Lake Erie.
- Merwin's Wharf, 1785 Merwin Ave.: Take the kids to bring in 2017 with Merwin's Wharf's New Years Eve Kids Ball. Kids can enjoy a brunch buffet, crafts and a cider champagne toast. Reservations are required.
- Cleveland Improv, 1148 Main Ave.: Laugh in the new year with local comedian Mike Polk, Jr. He'll headline a pair of dinner/comedy shows.
- Punch Bowl, 1086 W. 11th St.: Throw it back to the 80s at Punch Bowl with their 1980s-themed party. The night will begin at 6 p.m. with an Ohio State-Clemson watch party.
- Music Box, 1148 Main Ave.: Choose between a trio of options at Music Box Supper Club. Jam to a Steely Dan tribute band or The FM Project, or break out the spandex for an 80s-themed Rock Star Masquerade featuring The Sunrise Jones.
- The Big Bang, 1163 Front Ave.: The Big Bang will have plenty of cocktails and food as you dance to its dueling pianos into 2017.
- Luca's, 2100 Superior Viaduct: What better way to start off 2017 than with an Italian feast. Luca's will extend its hours 12:30 a.m. and swing artists Rick and Sharona will be in house to perform.
- JACK Casino, 100 Public Square: You could win an extra $2,017 as you hit the slots. All ClubJACK members will be entered into a drawing to win $2,017.
- Great Lakes Science Center, 601 Erieside Ave.: 2,017 balloons will drop over the Wintergarden Atrium at 2:17 p.m. on Dec. 30 for those wanting to celebrate early.
- Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave.: Sing, dance and indulge at the Cleveland POPS New Year's Eve Concert and Dance. Melinda Doolittle of "American Idol" will perform and a pair of rock and pop bands will also play.
- Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way: Celebrate early with your little ones at noon at the zoo at the Noon Year's Eve Party, where kids can participate in a number of activities and watch the ball drop at noon.
- Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive: Landerhaven will transform into an exclusive dinner venue with a top-shelf open bar, live music and 1 a.m. breakfast buffet.
- Nighttown, 2378 Cedar Road: Check out performances by Anne Cochran, Abe LaMarca and Dominick Farinacci. There will also be a Jazz Brunch on New Year's Day.
- Hard Rock Rocksino, 10777 Northfield Road: The Rocksino is hosting an 80s New Year's Dance Party featuring The Spazmatics and Pete George.
- 100th Bomb Group New Year’s Eve Celebration: Kick off the New Year with an open bar, live music, party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at Midnight. • Noon Year’s Eve Celebration: Get crafty for the New Year with the kids and then watch the fireworks in the sky.•
- Noon Year’s Eve Celebration: Get crafty for the New Year with the kids and then watch the fireworks in the sky.
- New Year’s Eve with Joe Bataan: Satisfy your taste buds with dinner and thereafter Salsa Party with the one and only King of Latin Soul Joe Battan.
- Wagner’s New Year Eve Party: Celebrate new beginnings with family and friends feasting on top-notch buffet.
- Velvet Dog Cleveland: Take advantage of the open bar from 10pm-close and enjoy party accessories and complimentary champagne at midnight.
- Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Gala: Go back in time to celebrate the New Year with gourmet Hors d’ oeuvres and a 1920’s inspired cocktails and cash bar.
- Buckeye New Years 2017 at the Player Club: Start the New Year in your Buckeyes gear while you watch the Buckeyes smash Clemson and then celebrate with DJ Toshi and friends.
- Free Noon Years Eve Celebration: A celebration for those who cannot make to midnight. Get busy with crafts and then relax with refreshments, fireworks and balloon drop at noon.
- Dave and Buster’s 1990s New Years Eve Party: Ring in 2017 with a 90’s themed party with live music.
- Residence Inn New Year’s Eve Celebration: Start the New Year in a fancy hotel with a loved one and dance to live music, late night nibbles party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
