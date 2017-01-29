Local hairdresser retires at age 95

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - After a 60 year career, a local woman retired yesterday--at age 95!

Blondell Beauford has worked in hair salons for more than 60 years, including the last 18 at Studio MZ in Beachwood.

She has worked on the hair of local celebs, like Dorothy Fuldheim, to superstars like Will Smith.

Blondell told us she has overcome many obstacles in her life, from racial discrimination to being temporarily paralyzed at age 27.

And she said she owes all her success to God and hard work.

Congrats, Blondell!

