Local Puerto Rican community gets updates on Hurricane Maria at Cleveland bake shop

(Photo: Celeste Houmard, WKYC)

The Caribe Bake Shop has a lot of customers who are affected by Hurricane Maria.

Those with family in Puerto Rico are constantly on their mobile devices to try and reach their family and friend and see what is going on on their home streets. Today the bakery is full of customers, family, friends, and tears from those who only want the best for their home, Puerto Rico.

