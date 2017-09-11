LOOK | Ed Sheeran wears Kevin Love jersey at Cleveland concert

CLEVELAND - Ed Sheeran is no stranger to love. And on Saturday, the 2-time Grammy Award winner wore it on his back.

Playing Quicken Loans Arena as a part of his ongoing "÷ Tour," Sheeran took the stage for his second encore in a gold Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. The image of Sheeran donning Love's jersey on Saturday night made its way to the Cavs forward, who proceeded to post a picture of it to his Instagram story on Monday morning.

OMFG ED SHEERAN WORE A KEVIN LOVE JERSEY AT HIS SHOW LMAO pic.twitter.com/lKoNGMtrRA — kevin love lover (@Iebronsjames) September 11, 2017

You can watch the entirety of Sheeran's encore performance of his hit "Shape of You" -- while wearing his Love jersey -- in the video below.

