WKYC
Close

LOOK | Ed Sheeran wears Kevin Love jersey at Cleveland concert

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 1:16 PM. EDT September 11, 2017

CLEVELAND - Ed Sheeran is no stranger to love. And on Saturday, the 2-time Grammy Award winner wore it on his back.

Playing Quicken Loans Arena as a part of his ongoing "÷ Tour," Sheeran took the stage for his second encore in a gold Kevin Love Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. The image of Sheeran donning Love's jersey on Saturday night made its way to the Cavs forward, who proceeded to post a picture of it to his Instagram story on Monday morning.

You can watch the entirety of Sheeran's encore performance of his hit "Shape of You" -- while wearing his Love jersey -- in the video below.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories