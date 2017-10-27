LOOK | Ritz-Carlton Cleveland unveils renovations

(Photo: Ben Axelrod, WKYC)

CLEVELAND - The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland never closed. But on Friday, the downtown Cleveland luxury hotel began a new chapter with a grand reopening.

Complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson and general manager Yael Ron, the Ritz-Carlton Cleveland officially unveiled its new look at a private event on Friday afternoon. Guests were treated to a ballroom video presentation and tour of the hotel, which has yet to undergo a transformation this drastic since opening in 1991.

The remodeling was intended to modernize the hotel, which has grown to be a favorite of visiting musicians and celebrities alike. Watch Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony in the feature in the Instagram video below and get a sneak-peak at the new-look Ritz-Carlton Cleveland in the following photo gallery.





The ribbon has been cut at the newly renovated Ritz Carlton Cleveland ✂️ A post shared by WKYC Cleveland (@wkyc3) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

