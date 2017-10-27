LOOK | Ritz-Carlton Cleveland unveils renovations

CLEVELAND - The Ritz-Carlton Cleveland never closed. But on Friday, the downtown Cleveland luxury hotel began a new chapter with a grand reopening.
Complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson and general manager Yael Ron, the Ritz-Carlton Cleveland officially unveiled its new look at a private event on Friday afternoon. Guests were treated to a ballroom video presentation and tour of the hotel, which has yet to undergo a transformation this drastic since opening in 1991.
The remodeling was intended to modernize the hotel, which has grown to be a favorite of visiting musicians and celebrities alike. Watch Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony in the feature in the Instagram video below and get a sneak-peak at the new-look Ritz-Carlton Cleveland in the following photo gallery.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs