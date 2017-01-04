‘Major' concert at Progressive Field to be announced Thursday

CLEVELAND -- Who could it be?

The Cleveland Indians and Live Nation are joining forces to announce what is being dubbed “a major concert announcement."

Concert details will be revealed to members of the media at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Progressive Field’s Infiniti Club.

Those making the announcement include:

Bob DiBiasio - Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Cleveland Indians

Greg Harris - President and Chief Executive Officer of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Barry Gabel - Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sponsorship, Live Nation

WKYC will be there to bring you coverage.

