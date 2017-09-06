Man arrested for 1974 Cleveland vehicular homicide case

CLEVELAND - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Maryland for a vehicular homicide case dating back 43 years in Cleveland.

Authorities say Alan Brown, 67, was arrested in Bladensburg, Maryland Tuesday night after U.S. Marshals followed several leads from Cleveland to Michigan to Washington D.C.

Brown's arrest stems from an April 1, 1974 incident in which he drove his vehicle the wrong way on Interstate 71 near Cleveland. Brown was reportedly driving over 90 miles per hour when he sideswiped another car before colliding head-on with a car driven by Juanita Reed.

Reed, who was a passenger in the other car, was killed.

Brown jumped into the back seat of a northbound vehicle and fled the scene. He was quickly arrested and determined to be under the influence.

According to U.S. Marshals, Brown has somehow evaded capture by using fake names and frequently moving. They did not explain how Brown escaped custody following his arrest.

© 2017 WKYC-TV