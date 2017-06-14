Man charged in Cleveland car dealership murders due in court

CLEVELAND -- The man charged with killing a married couple at a Cleveland car dealership will face a judge Thursday morning.

29-year-old Joseph McAline, who was arrested earlier this week, is due in court at 8:30 a.m.

His arrest is in connection to the deaths of Michael and Trina Kuznik who were murdered at their Mr. Cars business on E. 185th Street back in April.

Both were shot in the head.

McAlphine previously served nine years in prison for aggravated robbery and was released in 2016.

© 2017 WKYC-TV