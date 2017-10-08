Man crashes truck into Cleveland Police car; 3 officers injured

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Three Cleveland police officers were treated for minor injuries after a man crashed his truck into a patrol car and attacked them early Sunday.

According to police, Michael Williams, 33, was driving his 1995 Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Euclid Avenue when his vehicle struck a Cleveland Police car at Wickford Road. The patrol car was parked facing north across the westbound lanes of Euclid Avenue with its emergency lights on in order to close the street due to another crash.

Williams' truck struck the right side of the patrol car, causing both vehicles to rotate counterclockwise and crash together again.

A female Cleveland police officer was inside the patrol car. She was taken to University Hospital and released with a concussion.

After the crash, Williams exited his car and appeared to be intoxicated, police say. Williams became combative with officers on scene and resisted arrest. He did not report any injuries.

