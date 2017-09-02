Man dies after car crashes into garbage truck on I-90

(Photo: MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 27-year-old man was killed after crashing his car into the rear of a garbage truck Friday afternoon.

Cleveland police say the garbage truck was parked unoccupied on I-90 eastbound near the W 65th St. overpass and was blocking the far right lane. Just before 4:45 p.m., a Honda Civic going over the speed limit struck the back of the truck.

The driver of the Honda was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

