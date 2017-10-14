Man dies after crashing car in Public Square

A 60-year-old man has died after he crashed his car in Cleveland's Public Square late Friday night.

Police say the man's car flipped just before midnight. His was the only vehicle involved. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Lutheran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity and the cause of the crash are not yet known. Parts of Euclid Ave. were also closed for a period of time after the accident.

