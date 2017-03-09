Man found dead in east side yard

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man found in a yard on the city's east side Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old riding a bike discovered the body behind a garage at the 9700 block of Reno Avenue around 4:50 p.m. The teen alerted a nearby adult and called police.

A cause of death has not been determined, but police say the victim suffered trauma to the torso area, possibly stab wounds.

The victim is approximately 45 to 55 years old, police say.

© 2017 WKYC-TV