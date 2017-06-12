Man found guilty in shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard

Donnell Lindsey.

CLEVELAND - A Cuyahoga County jury found Donnell Lindsey guilty of charges related to the death of 3-year-old Major Howard Monday.

Lindsey was found guilty of murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and several gun-related charges.

He was found not guilty of two charges of aggravated murder.

Major Howard, 3, was killed in a drive-by shooting incident on E. 113th Street in September 2015. Howard was shot in the chest while sitting inside a vehicle. A 24-year-old woman was also shot, though she survived.

Lindsey, 24, was the shooter during the incident. He was arrested outside the Atlanta area in May 2016.

