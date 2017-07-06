Man found in trunk of stolen Cleveland car

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Police have a mystery on their hands.

It started when Cleveland police say a woman’s car was stolen from E. 124th and St. Clair.

When police spotted the vehicle, the driver sped toward officers before fleeing the area.

Police were eventually able to stop him in a parking lot, which is when a man got out of the trunk.

Investigators took the man in for questioning to determine why he was in the trunk.

The driver ran away, but a passenger was arrested.

