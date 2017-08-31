Man killed by train in Cleveland

(Photo: Kateywhat, Kateywhat)

CLEVELAND -- A 57-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a train Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened as two men were walking on E. 26th Street at the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks near Lakeside Avenue.

The gates were down, lights were flashing and the horn was sounding, according to authorities.

One of the men was struck around 8 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

