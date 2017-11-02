Man killed in alleged hit-skip in Cleveland

Cleveland police are investigating an alleged hit-skip that left one man dead Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Authorities say the victim was crossing Woodland Ave. east of Woodhill Road just after 11 p.m. when he was struck by what is being called a dark-colored sedan. The driver of the car apparently failed to remain on scene.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

Officials do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

© 2017 WKYC-TV