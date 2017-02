(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- A 35-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in the city's east side.

Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times around 7:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of E. 55th Street.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

