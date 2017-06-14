WKYC
Man killed in Cleveland shooting overnight

WKYC 6:12 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The victim of an overnight shooting has died.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Longwood Avenue.

Cleveland police found the victim near his bicycle.

No suspects are in custody at this point.

