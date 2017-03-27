Man killed in east side shooting was Cleveland State, John Carroll professor

CLEVELAND - The man killed during a shooting on Cleveland's east side Saturday was an adjunct professor at two local colleges.

David Wilder, 61, of Cleveland, was shot in the area of E. 89th Street and Woodland Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday.

He taught in the art department at Cleveland State University, according to a spokesman.

Wilder also was a part-time faculty member at John Carroll University.

The school released the following statement Monday afternoon:

We are saddened to learn that David Wilder, a lecturer in Art History, died on Saturday, March 25. David began teaching at John Carroll University in 1998. Please keep David, his family, and his students in your thoughts and prayers.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a news conference Monday that four total people were shot during the incident, which police believe was a vehicular gun battle.

A 15-year-old also died at the hospital Sunday as a result of injuries sustained during the shooting.

Wilder, who was caught in the crossfire, was taken to University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help provide funding for funeral expenses.

Three people are in police custody, but Williams encouraged the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.

