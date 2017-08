(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

CLEVELAND -- The man killed in Thursday afternoon’s deadly I-90 crash has been identified as 42-year-old Bob Griggs.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released his name early Friday morning.

Griggs was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on I-90 East at E. 72nd Street in Cleveland.

Traffic was backed up for hours due to the accident.

