Man killed in Kamm's Corners shooting

CLEVELAND - Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man as a homicide after he was shot and killed early Friday.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm's Corners area of Cleveland's west side, where they found the victim inside a car. Police later learned the victim was shot in the neck near W. 81st Street and Lorain Road.

The victim was taken to Fairview Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have not released the victim's name, or any suspect information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV