Man killed in late-night Cleveland shooting Sunday

CLEVELAND -- A 33-year-old man is dead after a late-night shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.
It happened at 11:55 p.m. in a parking lot along the 2300 block of E. 55th Street.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.
Investigators say multiple residents reported hearing gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
