Man killed in late-night Cleveland shooting Sunday

WKYC 8:44 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

CLEVELAND -- A 33-year-old man is dead after a late-night shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. in a parking lot along the 2300 block of E. 55th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say multiple residents reported hearing gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

