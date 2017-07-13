Man laying in Cleveland road killed in hit-skip

CLEVELAND - A man was hit and killed by a car as he laid in the road on E. 55th Street Wednesday night.

Police say the driver of the car did not stop and did not return to the scene.

The victim was reportedly trying to flag down cars when he laid down in the roadway near Crayton Avenue. A light-colored vehicle traveling southbound struck the victim and drove off.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

