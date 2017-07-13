WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 26 weather alerts
Close

Man laying in Cleveland road killed in hit-skip

WKYC 12:44 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

CLEVELAND - A man was hit and killed by a car as he laid in the road on E. 55th Street Wednesday night.

Police say the driver of the car did not stop and did not return to the scene.

The victim was reportedly trying to flag down cars when he laid down in the roadway near Crayton Avenue. A light-colored vehicle traveling southbound struck the victim and drove off.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories