Man murdered in car on Cleveland's east side

Aug. 28, 2017: Police say it took 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the scene of a deadly shooting early Monday. It happened on Cleveland's east side at Olympia and Wayside roads. A 45-year-old man in the car was killed.

WKYC 5:33 AM. EDT August 28, 2017

