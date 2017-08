(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- Police say it took 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the scene of a deadly shooting early Monday.

It happened on Cleveland’s east side at Olympia and Wayside roads.

A 45-year-old man in the car was killed.

A woman in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm.

No additional details were immediately available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV